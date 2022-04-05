Notification Settings

Armed robbery suspect arrested as police seal off Stourbridge church

By Nathan Rowe

A churchyard has been cordoned off and a suspect arrested after an armed robbery in Stourbridge.

Police outside St James Church in Wollaston. Photo: Black Country Radio
Officers detained a 57-year old man in a car park in Enville Road, Wollaston, at about 8.40pm on Monday after an armed raid on Wollaston High Street last week.

The Sainsbury's store on the Wollaston High Street was raided last Wednesday when two men threatened staff with a gun before taking cash from the till.

No injuries were suffered during the raid but staff were left shaken from the experience.

Residents were left wondering why a cordon was in place at St James Church in Wollaston on Tuesday.

Police have now confirmed this is in connection with an armed robbery as they carried out searches of the area.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remained in police custody on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in Wollaston High Street, Stourbridge, last week.

"Armed officers detained him in a car park in Enville Road, Wollaston, at about 8.40pm yesterday.

"A cordon is also in place near St James Church, Wollaston as we carry out searches in the area.

"The man, aged 57, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody today.

"We responded quickly to intelligence in order to protect the public from someone we suspect is linked to a serious offence and could have been carrying a weapon."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

