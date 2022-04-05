£20,000 reward offered as DNA of suspected murderer fails to find match on police database

Jinming Zhang was murdered at a flat in Moseley Street, Digbeth, Birmingham on February 9

The cash has been offered by police investigating the murder of Jinming Zhang as a fresh appeal was launched following an "unusual" DNA find.

Jinming, 41, was murdered at a flat in Moseley Street, Digbeth, on February 9.

Testing of a DNA sample from the suspected killer found that the suspect is a man and there is a 99.99 per cent chance that the man is black.

There has been no match on the national DNA database which senior investigators say is unusual.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police homicide team said: “The UK has one of the most efficient DNA databases in the world. To have a DNA sample from a murder suspect that does not match anyone on the database is highly unusual.

“We’re still trying to establish a motive for this violent crime and are exploring a number of reasons why Mr Zhang was killed in such awful circumstances.

“While the most likely motive is robbery, it’s clear the person who killed Zhang is a violent man and we want to catch him as soon as we can.”

CCTV footage was published earlier this month of the suspect and he was described as black, in his 20s and between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 5ins tall with an average build.

A still from the video

He was wearing dark clothing and a dark hat and mask.

It is believed the killer injured his hand during the murder, and a new clip released today shows the suspect walking along Barford Street, Digbeth just before the murder.

“As well as the DNA and the description, CCTV shows that the man has an unusual way of walking,” said Det Insp Mahon.

“I’d ask that anyone who thinks they may know the suspect, or someone who fits the description with an injury on the night, contacts Crimestoppers as soon as they can.”

Alan Edwards, West Midlands Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We are reaching out to anyone who may know who was involved in this murder or has suspicions but has so far stayed silent. We absolutely guarantee that if you contact our charity and tell us what you know, you will stay 100% anonymous. Always.