Man in court after police cars rammed in pursuit and five officers hurt

Officers on patrol in Walsall on Tuesday morning tried to pull over a suspected stolen van they believed was linked to retail burglaries.

The van made off and police cars were damaged before the vehicle came to a stop in Guild Avenue, Blakenall, at around 10.10am.

Five police officers were hurt during the incident but none were seriously injured.

Christopher Talbot, from Wolverhampton, has been charged with criminal damage to three police BMWs, plus two cars belonging to members of the public, and a wall.

The 38-year-old has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and aggravated vehicle taking.

It is alleged he was behind the wheel of a Transit van that was stolen in Walsall on March 17.

Talbot is also accused of committing four burglaries in the space of eight days at Next in Telford.

He’s charged with burglary on March 20, 22, 23 and 28.