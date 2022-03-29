Notification Settings

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in assault near major road

By Eleanor Lawson

Published: 2022-03-29

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man sustained life-threatening injuries in an assault near a major road.

Weeford Island, M5. Photo: Google.
Police were called at 12.47pm on Monday to the A5 Weeford island south of Lichfield following reports of an altercation between two men.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was conveyed to hospital following the assault where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 25-year-old man, from the Tamworth area, was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 269 of March 28.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

