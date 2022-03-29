Man suffers life-threatening injuries in assault near major road

Weeford Island, M5. Photo: Google.

Police were called at 12.47pm on Monday to the A5 Weeford island south of Lichfield following reports of an altercation between two men.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was conveyed to hospital following the assault where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 25-year-old man, from the Tamworth area, was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 269 of March 28.