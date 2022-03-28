Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baby Ciaran: Updates from court as man denies killing baby in Brownhills crash

By David StubbingsBrownhillsCrimePublished: Comments

The trial of the man accused of killing a two-week-old baby during a family walk is due to get underway today.

Ciaran Leigh Morris was two weeks old when he was killed in April last year
Ciaran Leigh Morris was two weeks old when he was killed in April last year

Newborn Ciaran Leigh Morris died on April 4 - Easter Sunday - last year when a car crashed into his pram as he was being pushed along Brownhills High Street.

James Paul Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, will today go on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death by careless driving. The 35-year-old denies all charges.

Baby Ciaran's funeral took place on April 28 with the cortege, led by a horse-drawn hearse, passing near to the scene of the crash.

His death caused a massive outpouring of grief in Brownhills with more than 2,000 people donating a total of £39,000 for Ciaran's heartbroken family while flowers, teddy bears and toys were left near the crash site, and blue ribbons were tied to roadside railings and street furniture around the town.

James Paul Davis denies killing the newborn. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Speaking after his death, Ciaran’s parents paid an emotional tribute to their baby son.

They said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”

Follow the updates from the opening day of the trial below.

Crime
News
Brownhills
Walsall
Local Hubs
Bloxwich
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News