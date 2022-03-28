Ciaran Leigh Morris was two weeks old when he was killed in April last year

Newborn Ciaran Leigh Morris died on April 4 - Easter Sunday - last year when a car crashed into his pram as he was being pushed along Brownhills High Street.

James Paul Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, will today go on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death by careless driving. The 35-year-old denies all charges.

Baby Ciaran's funeral took place on April 28 with the cortege, led by a horse-drawn hearse, passing near to the scene of the crash.

His death caused a massive outpouring of grief in Brownhills with more than 2,000 people donating a total of £39,000 for Ciaran's heartbroken family while flowers, teddy bears and toys were left near the crash site, and blue ribbons were tied to roadside railings and street furniture around the town.

James Paul Davis denies killing the newborn. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Speaking after his death, Ciaran’s parents paid an emotional tribute to their baby son.

They said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”