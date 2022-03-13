Man stabbed to death named as police continue to question suspect

Steven McCarran

Mr McCarran suffered multiple knife wounds on Grazebook Croft, Bartley Green, at 11.20am on Friday.

The 51-year-old, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Saturday morning at a shared property in Warwick Road, Tyseley.

Detectives have now been granted more time to question the suspect and he remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McCarran’s family.

"Clearly they are shocked at what’s happened and we are supporting them however we can.

“We are continuing to make good progress with the investigation: we have searched more premises for evidence and seized CCTV of vital importance.

“We’re still appealing for information and I’d urge anyone who believes they may be able to help our investigation to please get in touch.”

Mr McCarran's family are receiving support from family liaison officers.

Anyone with information is asked to message police via the force website and quote reference number 1483-110322.