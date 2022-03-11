Notification Settings

Searching for bungling burglars who broke into supermarket but left empty handed

By Adam Smith

Police have hoping to track down three bungling burglars after they smashed their way into a Cannock supermarket but left empty handed after being unable to open the cash registers.

Oribital Shopping Centre, Cannock
Police were called at 10pm on Thursday to Orbital Retail Park after an alarm went off as three masked men had arrived in a vehicle and broke into the premises.

One of them was carrying an axe. The offenders attempted to open tills with the weapon but were unsuccessful and left empty-handed.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage at the scene and are keen to speak to any witnesses or those who may have footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 10, quoting incident 754 of March 10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

