Teenagers suffer life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in city centre

Two teenagers were stabbed on Corporation Street

A number of youths have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident in Birmingham city centre.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received 999 calls reporting a stabbing on Corporation Street in Birmingham at 2.36pm today.

A large ambulance presence responded to the scene and included two ambulances, three paramedic officers, HART paramedics, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a doctor and paramedic on board, a critical care paramedic and a West Midlands CARE team doctor.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived on scene to find a teenage boy who had sustained serious injuries.

"A second teenage boy was located nearby with serious injuries.

“The team of ambulance staff worked to administer trauma care to the teenagers on scene to stabilise their conditions. Both teenage boys were conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to hospital for further emergency care.”

A number of youths will now be questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, while crime scenes are being held at a fast food outlet in Corporation Street and on Priory Queensway.

Police have also implemented Emergency Section 60 powers in the city centre, giving officers the power to stop and search people where there is evidence that serious violence has taken place or may take place.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We remain concerned that young people are coming into the city with knives and that tensions could lead to other people getting hurt.

"Our priority is to protect and keep people safe."

Anyone with information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.