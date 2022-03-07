Notification Settings

Drug dealer arrested after stop and search in Hednesford

By Eleanor Lawson

A suspected drug dealer was arrested following a stop and search in Hednesford.

The 23-year-old was arrested after a stop and search
The 23-year-old was arrested after a stop and search

Police stopped a black Audi at 12:40pm on Friday on Broadhurst Green, where a 23-year-old man was found to be driving above the limit for a specified controlled drug.

The man from Hednesford was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A and a Class B drug, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a license.

The 23-year-old has since been released under investigation.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

