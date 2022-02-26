Notification Settings

Murder investigation launched after man in his 20s dies at Stourbridge house

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed and another seriously injured at a house on Friday evening.

Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge. Photo: Google
Officers from West Midlands Police were called at around 7.40pm after paramedics found two men - one in his 20s and another in his 30s - seriously injured at the house in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge.

The younger man died at the scene. West Midlands Police says a post mortem examination will take place in the coming days to establish the cause of death.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough said: “People will understandably worried about what’s happened. Right now our priority is to find the people responsible. Specialist resources from across the West Midlands have been brought in to help us.

“At the same time, we are supporting family members, collecting evidence and piecing together all of the facts so that we understand what happened and why.”

Officers will remain at the house for the next few days to collect evidence and speak to people in the area.

Anyone with information that could help is urged to contact West Midlands Police quoting reference number 3559-250222, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

