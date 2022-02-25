Four men arrested in connection with armed robbery of Dudley travel agent bailed

Co-op Travel in High Street: Google

It was reported a group entered Co-op Travel in High Street, Dudley at around 10.20am last Friday and took cash.

Police spotted a Seat, believed to have been involved in the raid, while on patrols in Walsall at around 2.40am on Thursday.

The vehicle tried to escape officers by taking off down Wolverhampton Road but was eventually caught by a stinger device and came to a stop on Bloxwich Lane.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

A second vehicle which was seen with the Seat was later stopped by officers on nearby Southbourne Avenue.