Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four men arrested in connection with armed robbery of Dudley travel agent bailed

By Nathan RoweDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Four men arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a travel agent have been bailed.

Co-op Travel in High Street: Google
Co-op Travel in High Street: Google

It was reported a group entered Co-op Travel in High Street, Dudley at around 10.20am last Friday and took cash.

Police spotted a Seat, believed to have been involved in the raid, while on patrols in Walsall at around 2.40am on Thursday.

The vehicle tried to escape officers by taking off down Wolverhampton Road but was eventually caught by a stinger device and came to a stop on Bloxwich Lane.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

A second vehicle which was seen with the Seat was later stopped by officers on nearby Southbourne Avenue.

Police recovered a baton from the boot of the car and detained a 30-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News