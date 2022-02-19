Murder inquiry launched after man found with fatal injuries

Wright Road, Brimingham: Google

The man was found in a car on Wright Road, Saltley, Birmingham, with paramedics first on the scene, but nothing could be done to save his life.

A cordon was put in place while investigations took place, with forensic tents spotted at the scene.

A significant police presence remained as officers worked to speak with people in the area and identify any CCTV cameras that may help.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "We're at the early stages of this investigation and our thoughts are with the man's family.

"We are working to find out what happened and a large number of officers are at the scene and in the area to establish the facts.

"Anyone who saw anything or has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage from around the time of the incident, should please let officers at the scene know or call us on 101."

"If you can help, message us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or call us on 101 quoting reference number 124 of February 19.