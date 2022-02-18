Notification Settings

Alleged killer denies murdering pensioner in attack outside Stafford hospital

StaffordCrimePublished:

A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder following an alleged assault outside a hospital.

The attack allegedly happened outside County Hospital in Stafford
Joseph Phillips is accused of killing 82-year-old Oliver Kemp, who died six days after being injured at the County Hospital in Stafford on February 17 last year.

Staffordshire Police said they were called to reports of an assault shortly before 8pm.

Mr Kemp died in hospital on February 23 as a result of the injuries he sustained, the force said.

On Friday, Phillips appeared at Stafford Crown Court via video-link from HMP Dovegate where he spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his not guilty plea.

The defendant is due to stand trial on June 27.

Phillips, of Espleys Yard, Stafford, was remanded into custody by Judge Kristina Montgomery QC to appear at the same court for a further hearing on May 27.

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

