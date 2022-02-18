Alleged killer denies murdering pensioner in attack outside Stafford hospital

The attack allegedly happened outside County Hospital in Stafford

Joseph Phillips is accused of killing 82-year-old Oliver Kemp, who died six days after being injured at the County Hospital in Stafford on February 17 last year.

Staffordshire Police said they were called to reports of an assault shortly before 8pm.

Mr Kemp died in hospital on February 23 as a result of the injuries he sustained, the force said.

On Friday, Phillips appeared at Stafford Crown Court via video-link from HMP Dovegate where he spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his not guilty plea.

The defendant is due to stand trial on June 27.