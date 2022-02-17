Wolverhampton school stabbing victim helped by bleed kit installed five days earlier

The boy was stabbed in Newfield Crescent near the school

The 16-year-old victim was attacked with a knife a few hundred yards from the secondary school he attends in Wolverhampton on Monday..

The bleed control kit, which include bandages, a tourniquet and instructions, was installed by The Daniel Baird Foundation just five days before the stabbing near St Peter's Collegiate Academy.

The foundation was set up by Lynne Baird, whose son Daniel was stabbed to death in Birmingham in 2017.

Lynne, who was named in the New Year's Honours for her tireless work saving lives, told the Express & Star: "The bleed control kit had only been installed at the school five days ago and the staff had only just received the training before the incident happened. Well done to all the staff involved.

"I would like all schools to have these bleed control kits not just because of knife crime, as was the case in Wolverhampton, but because they saves lives after all types of trauma, these kits save lives after accidents, car crashes and other trauma based incidents."

Lynne Baird

The boy was taken to hospital after being attacked on Newbridge Crescent and helped by staff, who used the bleed control kit. Staff had been given training by Safe Aid Services and knew exactly how to use the tourniquet, which stems bleeding.

The bleed control kits are designed for people to use in the vital minutes before emergency services arrive and Lynne has succeeded in getting hundreds of kits funded for the West Midlands which her forthcoming MBE recognised.

She said: "I have not got my MBE yet, I've yet to go down and pick it up!"

Her on Daniel was fatally stabbed while out with friends in Birmingham in July 2017 and died after catastrophic bleeding, aged 27.

Wolverhampton police officers launched an investigation into the incident on Monday afternoon and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police say no arrests have yet been made and inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the academy said in a statement on Tuesday: "We can confirm that sadly a student suffered injuries as a result of a knife attack. At this time, he is in a stable condition with what we believe to be non-life threatening injuries."