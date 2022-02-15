Footage released of Birmingham murder suspect shows distinctive walk

Moseley Street in Birmingham. Photo: Google

Jinming Zhang, 41, was found with fatal stab wounds in a flat in Moseley Street, Digbeth, just before 7pm on February 9.

Detectives investigating the murder said the CCTV footage showed that the man has a distinctive walk.

The man, who was wearing a mask, is described as black, aged in his 20s and between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 5ins tall. He is skinny in build and wore dark coloured clothing and a dark hat.

West Midlands Police said that officers believed the man also injured his hand during the murder and appealed for anyone who recognised the description to contact the force.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, of the force's homicide team, said: "We've continued our extensive inquiries to try and establish who was responsible for Mr Zhang’s death and why.

"We understood our prime suspect was on foot and there are people who may have seen him, or even spoken to him, as they passed in the street.

“I’d also remind anyone who may be harbouring him that you are breaking the law and we will take action against you too.”

Mr Zhang’s next of kin has been informed of his death. A post mortem confirmed that he died of multiple stab injuries.