Drink-driver jailed after critically injuring girl in crash at double the speed limit

Mohammed Jamal Gul has been jailed after a crash which left a girl critically injured in Walsall

Mohammed Jamal Gul was driving at 73mph in a 30 zone when he mounted the pavement and hit a wall, took out a lamppost and two bollards then smashed into the central reservation.

The impact of the crash saw Gul ejected through the front windscreen while his 17-year-old passenger was left hanging out of the side window.

She was left with a bleed on the brain and multiple broken bones. She is now out of hospital but continues to need medical treatment as she recovers from her injuries.

Gul, aged 23, was also seriously hurt and a blood test confirmed he was over the drink-drive limit.

The crash happened in the early hours of March 14 last year as Gul drove a VW Golf along the A454 Mellish Road in Walsall towards Lichfield Road.

Gul pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the alcohol limit and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He was also banned from driving for five years at the Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing on Tuesday.

The VW Golf destroyed the wall and left both Gul and his passenger with serious injuries

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, said it was lucky Gul and his passenger were not killed.

He said: "Gul’s actions were dangerous and reckless.

"He was drink driving and his speed was excessive.

"The impact with which the car hit the wall was frightening and in my opinion it’s fortunate they did not lose their lives.

"My thoughts are with the young woman who must have been terrified at what happened.

"I wish her all the best with her recovery and for the future and I hope this sentence offers some comfort to her and her family.