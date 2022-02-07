Drug dealer, 19, caught out by his text messages

Divine Chukwudi

Divine Chukwudi, of Warley, was not found with any drugs and was charged after his mobile phone records showed he was involved in the illicit activity.

He had travelled from Birmingham to Droitwich Spa, in Worcestershire, on September 9, 2020 when he was spotted behaving nervously when he alighted.

Chukwudi was approached by plain clothed officers who grew suspicious during a brief discussion and he was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The officers seized a burner style phone, a SIM card, a pot of lip balm and a packet of wet wipes from him and he was arrested on suspicion of drug supply before being taken into custody for questioning.

When his home address in the Rotton Park Road area was searched and officers seized two more SIM cards and a number of cryptocurrency wallets.

Checks of the SIM card data uncovered a large quantity of text messages had recently been deleted.

With the help of mobile phone service providers the deleted messages were retrieved and revealed that Chukwudi was supplying heroin and cocaine. The texts included a series of the same texts being sent to a large group of recipients.

When he was questioned by officers he declined to give any comment.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at a hearing at Worcestershire Magistrates' Court in December last year.

At a hearing held at the crown court on January 24 a judge sentenced him to 18 months in custody at a young offenders' institution.

Detective Inspector Matt Davies, of British Transport Police, said: “Drug suppliers like Chukwudi are a scourge on society – they’re peddling harmful commodities into our communities for their own financial gain.

“Despite no drugs being found on his person or at his home, it’s patently clear from his mobile phone activity that he was supplying heroin and cocaine across the midlands.