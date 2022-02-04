Wolverhampton murder suspect died in jail, inquest told

Jai Singh Puni had been detained after being charged with murdering his wife Sukhjeet Uppal.
The 40-year-old was repeatedly stabbed at their home in Tangmere Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, at around 8pm on Sunday, September 19.
An inquest was opened into his death at Birmingham Coroner's Court.
Coroner Emma Brown said the 50-year-old former HGV driver, who was born in India, died in custody at HMP Birmingham.
He was pronounced dead at Birmingham City Hospital on January 28.
A post-mortem examination of his body found Singh had brain damage, multiple organ failure and suffered a cardiac arrest due to asphyxia.
West Midlands Police said there were no suspicious circumstances around his death.
The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on February 27, 2023.