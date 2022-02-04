Wolverhampton murder suspect died in jail, inquest told

Sukhjeet Uppal

Jai Singh Puni had been detained after being charged with murdering his wife Sukhjeet Uppal.

The 40-year-old was repeatedly stabbed at their home in Tangmere Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, at around 8pm on Sunday, September 19.

An inquest was opened into his death at Birmingham Coroner's Court.

A police tent at the scene in Tangmere Road. Photo: SnapperSK

Coroner Emma Brown said the 50-year-old former HGV driver, who was born in India, died in custody at HMP Birmingham.

He was pronounced dead at Birmingham City Hospital on January 28.

A post-mortem examination of his body found Singh had brain damage, multiple organ failure and suffered a cardiac arrest due to asphyxia.

West Midlands Police said there were no suspicious circumstances around his death.