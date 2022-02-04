Notification Settings

Wolverhampton murder suspect died in jail, inquest told

By Lisa O'Brien

A murder suspect died after suffering brain damage and multiple organ failure in prison, an inquest has heard.

Sukhjeet Uppal
Sukhjeet Uppal

Jai Singh Puni had been detained after being charged with murdering his wife Sukhjeet Uppal.

The 40-year-old was repeatedly stabbed at their home in Tangmere Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, at around 8pm on Sunday, September 19.

An inquest was opened into his death at Birmingham Coroner's Court.

A police tent at the scene in Tangmere Road. Photo: SnapperSK

Coroner Emma Brown said the 50-year-old former HGV driver, who was born in India, died in custody at HMP Birmingham.

He was pronounced dead at Birmingham City Hospital on January 28.

A post-mortem examination of his body found Singh had brain damage, multiple organ failure and suffered a cardiac arrest due to asphyxia.

West Midlands Police said there were no suspicious circumstances around his death.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on February 27, 2023.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

