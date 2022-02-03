Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after boy, 17, stabbed in Dudley

A 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds

A 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds in Malthouse Drive at 7.45pm on Sunday.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A boy, also aged 17, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is in custody, helping police with their inquiries.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, of Dudley Police said: “This was a violent attack and our thoughts go out to the victim and his family.

“Violence amongst young people is a key priority for partners in Dudley and we continue to work with the West Midlands Violence Reduction Unit to understand the underlying causes and ensure we do everything we can to prevent further tragedies such as this one in the future.”