Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after boy, 17, stabbed in Dudley

By Lisa O'Brien

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Dudley.

A 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds in Malthouse Drive at 7.45pm on Sunday.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A boy, also aged 17, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is in custody, helping police with their inquiries.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, of Dudley Police said: “This was a violent attack and our thoughts go out to the victim and his family.

“Violence amongst young people is a key priority for partners in Dudley and we continue to work with the West Midlands Violence Reduction Unit to understand the underlying causes and ensure we do everything we can to prevent further tragedies such as this one in the future.”

Anyone with further information is urged to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website or call 101, quoting log 3317 of January 30.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

