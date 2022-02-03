Notification Settings

Two Land Rovers stolen within 24 hours in South Staffordshire

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Officers are appealing for information after two Land Rovers were reported stolen in South Staffordshire.

Police were called after car thefts were reported
Police were first called to an address on Broad Lane, Springhill, after a black Range Rover Sport was reported stolen from the drive of the property.

Officers believe the car was stolen around 3.20pm on Tuesday by three men wearing balaclavas.

The vehicle has since been recovered having been discovered in Aston on Wednesday displaying cloned number plates.

Officers were also called to Orton Lane, Wombourne, on Wednesday, after a black Land Rover Discovery was stolen.

It is believed a group of offenders approached the car at around 1.15am on Wednesday and used a keyless device to start the vehicle.

The car was last seen being driven on Showell Lane heading towards Lower Penn.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help the police with their inquiries, should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 068 of February 2.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

