Family pay tribute to mother-of-four murdered on Friday evening

Marina Shaban was found dead on Friday

Police officers found Marina Shaban at the entrance of a property in Bordesley Green after 7pm with "serious injuries" which she succumbed to shortly after.

A forensic post mortem will be carried out on the 41-year-old's tomorrow (Monday) to establish the exact cause of death.

Marina’s mother said: "A loving, caring and dedicated mother with a fantastic personality and real zest for life was tragically taken from us before her time.

"She leaves behind four children and a huge family who loved, admired and cared for her deeply."

She added: "The entire family are absolutely devastated by her death and ask that we are given space to grieve, however urge anyone with information to please come forward."

Detectives are reviewing CCTV and talking to witnesses and continue to appeal for any information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area.

Inspector Harjit Ubhi, from Birmingham West, said: "This is truly a tragic incident and my heart goes out to Marina’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers.”

"We know this will be a huge shock to neighbours and the local community. There is an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns."

Motorists are being urged to check their dashcam if they were around North Holme at the time of the killing.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this really sad time.

"They are now being supported by specialist officers as they come to terms with what has happened."