Police issue warning after dozens of drivers stopped travelling on closed high street in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished:

Dozens of drivers have been caught attempting to travel down a closed high street in Staffordshire.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Stone High Street, which is closed to most vehicles, after more than 40 were stopped travelling on the street on Thursday.

Police officers were carrying out patrols in the area as part of national neighbourhood policing week of action when they spotted the motorists entering the high street, despite a public space protection order being in place.

The order prohibits vehicles from accessing the street other than for loading or unloading and in emergencies.

If you are found to be driving along the street, in breach of the order, you risk being fined £100.

On Thursday, in the space of two hours from 4pm to 6pm, officers warned a total of 43 drivers who appeared to be planning to enter the street in breach of the order.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, of Stafford Borough NPT, said: “We are working with the local council to raise awareness of the order being place and respond to local residents’ concerns over the dangers relating to the number of drivers travelling along the High Street.

“Unfortunately, if the problem persists, we may have to conduct enforcement action.”

