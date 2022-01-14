Relief as police force chosen to review probe into Dudley man's killing

Ryan Passey

They said it was "a big step forward" in their campaign for justice for the 24-year-old who died after being stabbed in Stourbridge in August 2017.

Following a meeting with senior force representatives the relieved family claim they were told that West Yorkshire Police will be carrying out the review of the initial inquiry.

Last year Lloyd House announced an independent review of its investigation into the case, which saw Kobe Murray acquitted despite admitting he had stabbed Mr Passey, from Quarry Bank.

The West Midlands force had pledged to meet with the Passey family to discuss the situation.

Following the meeting on Friday family friend and spokesman Jason Connon said: "We were told that West Yorkshire will now be the reviewing force. We were pleased with that.

"We had a frank and honest meeting about our concerns with West Midlands Police and the manner in which we were dealt with in the past.

"We came out of the meeting with more than we have had from them in the last four years of trying. We have also been given access to the full review document which we will be able to check and respond to in due course."

"It was an open and transparent meeting. It shouldn't have taken so long to come about. It was inhumane.

"This is another big step forward for justice and for Ryan Passey's family.

"We have been told that the conversations have already started with the West Yorkshire force which will contact us over the matter.

"Ryan's family are very relieved after a what has been a very long journey.

"The point which has made the difference is that we had a civil ruling which was a big step forward in the campaign. People finding themselves in similar positions need to be aware that there is another way to get justice for their loved ones."