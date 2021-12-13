Notification Settings

Alleged carjacker arrested after spate of attempted robberies in Walsall

By Nathan Rowe

An alleged carjacker is in custody after a spate of attempted robberies in the Black Country.

Paul Nightingale, aged 40, of Stafford Street, Walsall, is accused of assault with intent to commit robbery, three counts of attempted theft from a shop, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

One of the reported incidents saw a driving instructor allegedly threatened with a pair of scissors after finishing a driving lesson on New Street on December 7.

The instructor, a woman in her 50s, suffered minor injuries after her attacker attempted to tie her up with cable ties.

This incident is one of several to have taken place in the Bloxwich area of Walsall in recent weeks.

Nightingale was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

