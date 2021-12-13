Alleged carjacker arrested after spate of attempted robberies in Walsall

Paul Nightingale, aged 40, of Stafford Street, Walsall, is accused of assault with intent to commit robbery, three counts of attempted theft from a shop, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

One of the reported incidents saw a driving instructor allegedly threatened with a pair of scissors after finishing a driving lesson on New Street on December 7.

The instructor, a woman in her 50s, suffered minor injuries after her attacker attempted to tie her up with cable ties.

This incident is one of several to have taken place in the Bloxwich area of Walsall in recent weeks.