Murder investigation launched as 18-year-old stabbed to death

The teenager was attacked on Coventry Road, Small Heath, at around 5.30pm on Friday.

Paramedics were called and alerted police to the incident but the man could not be saved.

His death is being treated as murder by West Midlands Police, who are now attempting to identify the knifeman.

Detective Superintendent Wendy Bailey said: “I’d like to thank people in the area who gave first aid to the young man and I offer my condolences to his family and friends.

“A major investigation is underway to find the person responsible. A large number of officers are at the scene and in the area to establish the facts.

“If you saw that happened or have something captured on your dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera, tell an officer at the scene or call us now on 101.”

Coventry Road was cordoned off as officers searched for evidence on Friday evening and was expected to remain shut until Saturday afternoon.

Police urged people to avoid the area between Jenkins Street and Watt's Road.