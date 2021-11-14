Buckets of oil thrown over elderly man's house in Sedgley

His family have said they are "seething" at the "brainless" act, in which crooks coated the entirety of the front of the house in the Gospel End area of Sedgley in black, sticky oil.

They have reported the incident to West Midlands Police after it happened at about 4am on Friday, November.

Jo Davis shared a picture of the damage on Facebook, and said: "No, I'm not angry, I'm positively seething. Woken up at 4am by some brainless throwing what we suspect is used engine oil at the front of my father's house and now smelling through the whole property making us all feel sick.

"I only woke up by chance after hearing something being thrown at the downstairs window. I clearly saw them and have reported this to the police however, as this was obviously premeditated, they duct taped over their car reg, so we can't formally trace them.

"However, they must have been totally saturated with oil especially with the amount he threw around and in his car boot, which was a silver Ford Focus.

"If you know who this was please do the right thing and call it in. Why should who has done this mindless act of senseless criminal damage be proud of what they have done?"

Jo said her elderly father was "shaken" and that she was "fuming" at what had happened.