Manslaughter charge after father killed during night out in Birmingham

Matthew Carroll, known as Matty, was out with his family when he was attacked

Matthew Mahony is accused of killing 50-year-old Matthew Carroll, who died after a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Carroll, known as Matty, was on a night out with his family when he was attacked just in Brindley Place at around 1.30am.

He was pronounced dead in hospital later that day.

A post mortem examination has shown that the provisional cause of death was a blunt-force head injury, West Midlands Police said.

Mahony, 33 and of Stone Road, Birmingham, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday he was charged with manslaughter and was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

Mr Carroll was described as a "loving father, always devoted to his children," in a tribute released by his family.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone to come forward.