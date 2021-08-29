Two men arrested for attempted murder after knife attack

The disorder unfolded at around 5.20pm on Saturday in Springthorpe Green, in Tyburn.

A man was attacked with a knife and suffered serious wounds. The 30-year-old remained in a stable condition in hospital on Sunday. It is not believed his injuries are life-threatening.

The offenders made off in a vehicle.

Following intelligence checks, police spotted a van being driven in the city that was believed to be linked to the stabbing. The van failed to stop for officers, before being abandoned in Chester Road.

Two men ran from the vehicle, but were later arrested following a foot chase. Two men, aged 22 and 23 years old, remained in custody on Sunday morning for questioning.

Superintendent Paul Minor, from West Midlands Police, said: "The victim has suffered serious wounds from what is believed to be a knife and is lucky to be alive. Our armed police attended the scene and performed emergency fast aid (an advanced from of first aid) to stem the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

"Our enquiries quickly led us to identify a vehicle we believe was connected to the stabbing and around an hour later we had arrested two suspects. That's brilliant work from all the officers involved."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1708818/21.