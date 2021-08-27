Seven men sentenced for string of burglaries

Six men have been jailed

West Mercia Police set up Operation Vespula in response to a series of 17 offences including aggravated burglaries, car key burglaries and a robbery which occurred between April 26, 2019, and June 9, 2019, in Hagley and Romsley.

Dequan Wright, 20, who was last living at HMP Werrington, received seven years in prison, and Haiden Kerr, 21, of Ashley Close, in Edgbaston, had previously pleaded guilty to the offences of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles and robbery – and has received seven years and four months in prison.

David Shaikh, 19, of Faraday Avenue, in Quinton, was handed a four year and two month sentence in a young offender institution – while Aaron Gallagher, 20, also of Faraday Avenue, received a five year and eight month sentence at a young offender institution. Both pleaded guilty to offences including conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles.

Ryan Steatham, 25, of Foresters Fold, in Dudley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles and received a prison sentence of two years and eight months.

A two week trial was then held in which Mohammed Islam, 20, of Quinton Road West, in Quinton, was found guilty of the offences of committing aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles – and received a seven year and two months sentence in a young offender institution. While Rikesh Chauhan, 33, of Hembs Crescent, in Birmingham, was found guilty of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and received 21 months, suspended for two years.

Detective Sergeant Scott Chivers, from West Mercia Police, said: “The local community in Hagley and Romsley were understandably concerned as not only were these men stealing from them they were doing so armed and were extremely dangerous.

“Our team worked tirelessly with the victims and the evidence to build a good case against the seven men. We will simply not tolerate burglaries in our community and I hope this sends a strong message to offenders that we will take robust action against those found to be committing crimes of this nature.