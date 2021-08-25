Man charged over affray in Walsall set to appear at crown court

The blood-stained car and rubbish left at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

Arash Mohammadi, aged 31, of Dairy Close in Walsall, appeared at Dudley Magistrates' Court over the incident on July 22.

It happened in Caldmore Green, Walsall. Mohammadi will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 21.

Hoeden Morrison has also been charged with affray, possession of a knife and grievous bodily harm over the attack.

Anyone with information about what happened, or has any video footage, is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 3729 of July 22.