700 cannabis plants found growing in Black Country house

Stock photo

Officers from West Midlands Police executed a drugs raid at an industrial unit on Platts Crescent in Amblecote at around 7am on Monday.

After gaining entry, they discovered and seized about 700 cannabis plants and arrested two men, aged 27 and 43, on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

The force later confirmed the men had been bailed as investigations continue. The plants have been destroyed.

Sergeant Jo Fletcher, from Dudley Police, said: "We've seized about 700 cannabis plants after carrying out a drugs warrant in Platts Crescent, Amblecote yesterday morning.

"Two men aged 43 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after we entered the industrial unit at about 7am.

"The plants have been destroyed and the men bailed as we continue with our investigation.