Man wanted in West Midlands arrested in Spain on suspicion of cocaine and firearms supply

The suspect wanted by West Midlands Police was arrested on July 5 in Fuengirola. Photo: Google.

The arrest was made along with six others within the space of three weeks in the country as part of a police crackdown.

Police say seven fugitives are wanted in the UK for various unrelated offences including supplying drugs and firearms.

The arrests were made as part of joint operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Spanish National Police.

Dave Hucker, head of European operations at the NCA, said: "Seven arrests in just three weeks is the result of some very hard work by the agency with our Spanish partners – who have allocated critical resources and operated quickly to secure these arrests.

"Fugitives should know that the NCA work hand in glove with international law enforcement partners, and that we therefore have significant reach. At home and abroad we will never give up on finding offenders who have fled justice."

The suspect wanted by West Midlands Police was arrested on July 5 in Fuengirola, southern Spain, on suspicion of cocaine and firearms supply.

Another suspect, aged 45, was arrested in late June in Estepona, southern Spain. He was wanted by the NCA in connection to a 40kg cocaine conspiracy.

On July 4 a 27-year-old man was arrested in Marbella for allegedly causing wounding with intent, he is wanted by Greater Manchester Police.

On July 6. two brothers, aged 37 and 35, who were wanted by Greater Manchester Police, were arrested in Alicante for allegedly supplying cocaine.

On July 7, a 36-year-old man wanted by Merseyside Police was arrested in Estepona for allegedly supplying firearms and Class A and B drugs.

And on July 12, a 26-year old man wanted by Greater Manchester Police was arrested in Fuengirola in connection to affray with a machete.