Cash, drugs and weapons found in Brierley Hill house raids

Officers carrying out the raid. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Officers descended on Gortsy Avenue last week and found cash, six weapons and what they believe to be heroin.

Five men were also arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs, they have since been released on police bail.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Earlier this week we carried out some drugs raids in the Brockmoor area.

"During our search of a house in Gortsy Avenue, we found cash and what we believe to be heroin. Five men were arrested suspected of drug dealing.

"We also recovered six weapons under the new Offensive Weapons Act 2019. The act means it’s illegal to own dangerous weapons like zombie knives, even in your own home.

"All five men have been released on bail while we carry out a more detailed investigation. They can’t talk to each other or visit certain places while on bail.

"We know that you’re worried about drugs and violent crime, they are very serious issues. We listened to what you had to say and took action.

"If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, please speak to us. The easiest way to do that is to get in touch via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 anytime.