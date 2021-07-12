West Midlands Police called to over 60 incidents during England's Euros final

West Midlands Police said the majority of calls concerned fighting and disorder at licenced premises across the region.

They added that a number of investigations are now ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were alerted to more than 60 incidents in relation to the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy on Sunday night (July 11).

"We had put in place extra resources to cope with the expected demand across the force as a result of England reaching the final.

"The majority of calls to police concerned fighting and disorder at various licenced premises. Where necessary, people were directed to leave.

"Details have been taken and those concerned will be voluntarily interviewed in due course. A number of investigations are currently ongoing.