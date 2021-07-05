Brierley Hill murder arrest after boy, 16, killed in south London

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in the Brierley Hill area on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 12.45am on Thursday, July 1, to reports of a disturbance at a home in Bracken Avenue, in Shrublands, Croydon. Officers found a 16-year-old boy inside the address had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 1.35am. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder in East Sussex on Friday, July 2, and remained in custody over the weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation is gathering pace but though we have made our second arrest, we still want to hear from anyone who has information relating to this horrific loss of a young life.

“Have you heard something that could assist my officers? Did you see something that could help?

“If you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please do the right thing and get in touch.”