Man admits murder of Craig Robins following 2006 assault in Hednesford

Hednesford man Craig Robins was attacked in 2006 and died in 2019

Craig Robins was 27 when he was attacked in Lomax Road, in Hednesford, on October 30, 2006, and he later died in 2019.

Gavin Dwain Brown, 36, of HMP Lancaster Farm, admitted causing the death of Mr Robins at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday, June 16.

He will be sentenced at a date to be set.

While James Ainsley Milligan, 41, of Rowley Close, in Hednesford; Bernie Peter Smith, 30, also of Rowley Close, in Hednesford; and Kyle Neil Smith, 33, of Pebble Drive, Blackfords, in Cannock; all pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

A trial has been scheduled for September 13.