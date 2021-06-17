Man admits murder of Craig Robins following 2006 assault in Hednesford

By Dayna FarringtonHednesfordCrimePublished:

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Craig Robins – who was stabbed and assaulted in his car in Staffordshire back in 2006.

Hednesford man Craig Robins was attacked in 2006 and died in 2019
Hednesford man Craig Robins was attacked in 2006 and died in 2019

Craig Robins was 27 when he was attacked in Lomax Road, in Hednesford, on October 30, 2006, and he later died in 2019.

Gavin Dwain Brown, 36, of HMP Lancaster Farm, admitted causing the death of Mr Robins at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday, June 16.

He will be sentenced at a date to be set.

While James Ainsley Milligan, 41, of Rowley Close, in Hednesford; Bernie Peter Smith, 30, also of Rowley Close, in Hednesford; and Kyle Neil Smith, 33, of Pebble Drive, Blackfords, in Cannock; all pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

A trial has been scheduled for September 13.

Mr Robins was already paralysed from a car crash before the attack. He was left needing round-the-clock care.

Crime
News
Hednesford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Cannock
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News