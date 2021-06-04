Police call for calm amid disorder rumours after teen fatally stabbed

West Midlands Police issued the statement as a murder investigation continues into the death of Dea-John Reid in Birmingham.

He was chased and fatally stabbed in College Road, Kingstanding on Monday evening.

Three suspects - two men and a teenager - have been charged with murder.

Dea-John Reid. Photo: West Midlands Police

Assistant chief constable Matt Ward said: "We are aware of rumours circulating on social media suggesting there will be disorder in Kingstanding this weekend in retribution for the murder of Dea-John Reid.

"At this stage, there is nothing to corroborate the social media posts but our intelligence unit is monitoring the situation.

"Disorder will not be tolerated and officers will be on patrol to respond to incidents and to ensure the safety of the public.

"Our investigation into Dea-John’s murder has progressed well and at speed. We have already charged three suspects with murder and they are now in prison on remand.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we are determined to bring to justice anyone who had involvement in the attack.

"Dea-John's mum has issued a tribute to her son in which she pleaded for the violence to stop. I would urge people to listen to her, let us get on with the job and not to take matters into their own hands."

Michael Shields, 35, from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, is due to stand on trial in February charged with murder.

George Khan, 38, from Newstead Road, Birmingham, and a 14-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.