Elderly attack and robbery victim is now 'critical'

Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley, aged 87, was attacked at his home on Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on the evening of November 21.

He was found lying on the floor covered in blood having been punched in the face and kicked, before being taken to Good Hope Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his chest, neck, arms and face.

His condition has now worsened, prompting appeals from his family and police to track down those behind the attack.

A family member said: "This has totally devastated the whole family and we still can't understand how anyone could do something so wicked and evil to an innocent old man.

"We are heartbroken and angry that anyone could do this to our dad.

"If you know who did this please tell the police so they can be caught before they hurt somebody else.

"We don't want the people who did this to get away with it."

Detective Inspector John Quilty said: "This was a despicable and cowardly attack on a defenceless, elderly man in his own home.

"Mr Gumbley suffered terrible injuries and, despite initially showing signs of recovery, his condition has now worsened.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

"I urge anyone who knows who carried out this sickening crime or has been offered any of the items stolen in the robbery to get in touch with us immediately, so we can bring these callous thugs to justice."

The robbery is believed to have taken place between 7pm and 9pm, when thieves ransacked the house and stole items of jewellery and cash, as well as a purse that belonged to Arthur's late wife.

The suspects are both described as white, with one in his late teens and the other in his mid-twenties.

One is described as tall and stocky and the other is smaller in height.

Anyone who can help with Staffordshire Police's investigation is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 828 of 21 November, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.