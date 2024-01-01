Acorns is asking people to help restock the group's Black Country shops for the new year by re-gifting their unwanted presents.

By re-gifting the unwanted presents, supporters will be helping Acorns continue its vital care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across the Black Country and wider West Midlands.

Gary Pettit, director of retail at Acorns, said: "Don't let your unwanted presents gather dust, give them a new lease of life by donating them to your local Acorns shop and show your support for local children and families.

"There's no time like the 'present' to declutter your home and get into the spirit of giving by making those holiday leftovers count. That board game you're bored of, that extra pair of socks could make a real difference."

Acorn Children's Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and support for their families.

Mr Pettit continued: "You might even need to clear space on your shelves or in your wardrobe for the presents you love.

"So why not donate your preloved items too? You’ll be helping us be there for families when they need us most. Together, we are stronger."

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 750 children across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands, and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Anyone looking to donate their unwanted Christmas presents can take them to their local Acorns shop.

To find your nearest shop, please visit acorns.org.uk/shops/shop-search/