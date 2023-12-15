"We're calling last orders after Covid and costs, it's no longer viable to continue," say Stourbridge pub bosses

The Windsor Castle Inn, Printworks Brewery and Dr Hardwickes Gin Bar in Stourbridge Road in Lye were earlier this year put on the market with an auction guide price of more than £475,000. However, the pub enterprise continued trading.

Now the licensees Emily and Gareth Bedford have announced on social media platform Facebook that they are calling it a day stating: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Windsor Castle.

In 2020 Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb called in to meet owners Emily and Gareth Bedford during the coronavirus crisis

"As a family we are immensely proud of everything we have achieved over the past 17 years.

"From the quality of our traditionally brewed beers to our homemade food -especially our famous pies - we have always worked hard to produce the best that we can for our customers. But most of all we wanted to bring people together, in lovely surroundings, to enjoy a perfect pint or a bite to eat with those who have a shared love for the pub.

"Ultimately though persistent inflation, Covid debts, the cost of living crisis and everything else that the hospitality trade has endured over the past few years and being a small independent business, it is no longer viable for us to continue.

"We can’t thank you enough for all the good times we have shared. We have loved your company, treasured your friendship and hope that you have some fun memories of us.

"Thank you to our incredible team for helping us along the way, we couldn’t have done it without you.

"If you have a reservation with us, have ordered anything online or have a voucher to spend with us, please bear with us and we will be in touch shortly.

"Thank you."

In July 2020 the premises was among several in the area visited by Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb when the government allowed public houses and restaurants to re-open under social distancing rules, with indoor hospitality limited to table only service.