Free children's buffet breakfast offer at Farmhouse Inns

Farmhouse Inns is running the offer from July 31 to August 4

It follows new national research revealing 70 per cent of UK parents say their child regularly gets "hangry" - characterised as a bad mood brought on by hunger.

To help mums, dads and guardians keep their kids well fed and fully fuelled, Farmhouse Inns is offering free buffet breakfasts for children heading on family days out.

The offer takes in Berry Brook Farm, Wednesfield; Half Penny Farm, Oldbury and Larch Wood Farm at Kidderminster.

To claim the offer people visiting the pubs between July 31 and August 4 need to show a paid for-ticket for a UK family attraction at the till.

The offer is available across all 70 sites from pub opening time until 11am.

For each ticket presented and adult breakfast purchased, customers will receive up to two free children’s buffet breakfasts.

According to the research, keeping children well fed is parents’ number one concern on a family day out (63 per cent), with over a third (35 per cent) saying they struggle finding ways to feed their child when out and about.

The most common issues parents face when their little ones are hungry include bad moods (63 per cent), impatience (51 per cent) and low energy levels (45 per cent).

However, with a happy child in tow, parents say the best things about family days out are spending quality time together (66 per cent), seeing their child have fun (63 per cent) and creating lifelong memories (52 per cent).

Farmhouse Inns has teamed up with respected family psychologist Dr Charlotte Armitage for the offer.

She explained: “Feeling hangry is a real thing and children may be more irritable, less cooperative and generally harder to parent if they are hungry. This wave of strong emotions brought on by the need for nourishment can ruin their entire day, as well as yours, which is the last thing you want on a family day out.

“It’s common for your child’s emotions to rub off on you, so if they’re kicking and screaming their way through a theme park or up and down the slides at a play centre, then it’s likely that your own mood will suffer a knock-on effect.

“That’s why it’s so important to ensure your child gets a hearty meal in the morning and is well fed at all times - especially when they’re on their feet, using tonnes of energy and experiencing lots of excitement.”

Holly Brooks, senior marketing manager for Farmhouse Inns, added: “We all know how much fun, but also how stressful, family days out can be for all involved.