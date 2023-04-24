Community shop selling goods saved from tip 'saves customers £4 million' in 12 months

The Company Shop in Dudley has been trading for 12 months

Dudley’s members-only Company Shop has been trading in surplus goods which have been saved from the tip for 12 months on the former British Federal site in Castle Mill Road off Birmingham New Road.

Bosses say in a year when average food prices have soared, branch members have collectively saved more than £3,955,760 on their shopping in that time.

All the food and products sold in the Dudley store are in date and perfectly good to eat, but are deemed ‘surplus’ due to labelling issues, seasonal packaging or over stocking. Overall the business has saved more than 41,445 tonnes of food, or 109 million products, saved from going to waste in the last year alone helping families to save more than £100 million in total. Dudley shoppers have helped to stop 1,564 tonnes from going to waste by snapping up items.

Dudley branch manager Lynford Johnson said: “We’re delighted to have been able to save so many people so much money in the past 12 months, particularly during these tougher times. Every day, our shelves are stacked with surplus products from brands that people know and love, at deeply discounted prices. This means our members can stretch their budgets further, while saving the planet too by preventing perfectly good products from going to waste.

“Membership to our store is free for those that qualify, and you can sign-up online or by visiting the shop. We love seeing the reaction of our customers when they see the savings they’ve made, and we look forward to creating even more smiles in the months ahead.”

Membership is open to those working in the NHS, care and emergency services, social care, prison services, British Armed Forces, fast-moving supply consumer goods (FMCG) employees and registered charity volunteers, means-tested benefits recipients.