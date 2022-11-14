Festive free parking plan in Tamworth on two Saturdays in run up to Christmas

Tamworth Council's car park at Holloway

The free festive parking initiative, from Tamworth Borough Council, will take place from this December.

Charges will be waived in council-run car parks on two Saturdays – December 3 and December 17. The offer does not apply to the NCP car park on the site of the former Gungate Precinct.

It is hoped the initiative will encourage more people to come into the town centre to do their Christmas shopping, have a festive drink or meal, and give the shops and businesses as much of a boost as possible in December.