Festive free parking plan in Tamworth on two Saturdays in run up to Christmas

By Matthew Panter

Parking will be free in the Staffordshire town on selected Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

Tamworth Council's car park at Holloway
The free festive parking initiative, from Tamworth Borough Council, will take place from this December.

Charges will be waived in council-run car parks on two Saturdays – December 3 and December 17. The offer does not apply to the NCP car park on the site of the former Gungate Precinct.

It is hoped the initiative will encourage more people to come into the town centre to do their Christmas shopping, have a festive drink or meal, and give the shops and businesses as much of a boost as possible in December.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We are keen to support the town centre and attract new visitors to Tamworth. We hope this will give shoppers an added incentive to use their local shops, maximise the peak season and get into the Christmas spirit in Tamworth.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

