Life-long foster home needed for Jolene the cat, so the rescue can keep paying her vet bills

Jolene, who was born with severely deformed hips and back legs, needs a long-term foster home

Jolene was born with leg and hip deformities and will need physiotherapy for the rest of her life.

Therefore, Wings and Paws Rescue is looking for a long-term foster home for Jolene, meaning the adorable cat will still be under their care and the rescue can foot the costly vet bills.

Sadly, there have been no suitable applications for her so far.

Gemma, from Wings and Paws Rescue, said: "Our super Jolene is still looking for the right long-term foster home.

"Jolene is just 12 months old and was born with severely deformed back hips and legs - and her back legs could worsen over time.

"She's such a trooper though and this has never stopped her being the playful, loving, friendly little girl she is.

Jolene as a kitten

"Under medical advice it was decided that an operation on her legs was not in her best interest and wouldn't help her, so she's been undergoing physio to strengthen her little legs.

"Jolene is looking for a long term foster home, as it's time she found the purrrrfect family but due to her issues we wouldn't feel right rehoming her."

Jolene's family will need to continue her ongoing monthly physiotherapy appointments and take her to any future vet appointments, which will all be paid for by the rescue.

She will also need help with her daily physio exercises.

Gemma said: "If you think you have what it takes to offer Jolene the purrrfect home then please drop us a message and tell us why we should entrust our little treasure into your care.

Jolene must remain an indoor only cat and cannot be rehomed in a home with a child under six years old.

The young cat has been spayed, chipped, and vaccinated - and if entering a home with another cat, it must be neutered.