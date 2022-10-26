Food bank bosses call on PM to 'see the needs' of struggling people

The Thomas Project in Walsall Wood Road, Aldridge

Food bank managers in the Black Country and Staffordshire issued the plea to newly-elected leader Rishi Sunak amid the cost-of-living crisis.

And they said they remained hopeful the former Chancellor would "really help" them and those at the bottom of the ladder who are struggling.

Liz McMeekin, manager of The Thomas Project in Walsall, said: "We aren't political here at the charity, we're here for everyone and we represent everybody.

"What I would say is that I'm hoping, because of his expertise in finance, that perhaps he might be able to do something that will help people in this time of difficulty.

"It's in his hands to be able to help food banks and charities, so I would like to think he will help food banks and places that are helping people in their time of need.

"I'm feeling hopeful for the future as there is no point in being negative and we just have to work with what we've got. We are trusting and hoping that the Government will see the needs and will help those of us who are helping people in need."

Lin Walford, manager of Breaking Bread in Wednesbury, echoed the calls and said the new PM is "as good as anybody could have been" and they would "give him a go".

She said: "Being as he wasn't elected, that's a bit of a difficult one, but I think he was the best alternative we have at the time.

"I hope he really helps us and takes into account how bad things are for people at the bottom of the ladder and I hope, very much, that he can give some help people who are really struggling as they are in a real mess.

"With energy bills and everything else going up, we're certainly going to need a lot of help, so I hope he's looking at those people."

And Jack Morris, general manager of House of Bread in Stafford, added: "We are trying to run on, regardless of who is in charge at the moment, as we have a lot of stuff going on and supporting a lot of people, so a lot of things going on right now do affect us.

"A lot has been happening in the last few weeks in Westminster, but it hasn't affected our day to day work as people are still hungry.