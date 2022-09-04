New helpline aims to assist West Midlands people with fuel bill cuts

Andy Street said he was grateful that the Warmer Homes West Midlands programme will provide a welcome support line for those seeking to keep costs down

Organisers of the Warmer Homes West Midlands website are offering an impartial, free-to-use service that aims to give personalised energy advice to households.

Residents can call a freephone number (0808 196 8298) to talk to advisors who also book in home visits for more complex cases.

The service also has outreach workers who can deliver energy training in the community for groups and work directly with other organisations supporting vulnerable households.

The programme forms part of a wider regional fuel poverty and retrofit programme being led by Energy Capital at the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) which also provides jobs and support for local people as part of the region’s green recovery.

Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, said: “With the rising energy bills and cost of living pressures we’re facing in our region, we need to do all we can to support local residents through the upcoming winter months and beyond.

“That’s why I’m grateful that the Warmer Homes West Midlands programme will provide a welcome support line for those seeking to keep costs down whilst keeping warm in the coming months.”

The reminder to get in touch with the Warmer Homes West Midlands programme follows the announcement from Ofgem that in October it will be increasing the energy price cap, which will mean higher bills for many consumers.

Rachel Jones, chief executive of Act on Energy, said: “The persistent increases in the energy price cap will be the financial breaking point for large numbers of households across the region over the coming months and beyond.

"Around 15 to 20 per cent of households across the West Midlands are already deemed to be in fuel poverty and we believe this to be a conservative estimate as data is always backwards looking.

“Our Warmer Homes West Midlands team have been working incredibly hard during 2022.

"The team are expecting the winter months to be our most challenging period yet but remain steadfast in our desire to support as many households as possible through this extremely challenging period.

“We would encourage any resident to pick up the phone and call us if they are losing sleep over this issue and impacting their health and wellbeing.”