Women-led firms to make investment pitch

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Women-led small firms and start-ups will have the opportunity to pitch to a live panel of investors in a competition hosted by Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, NatWest and the British Business Bank.

Henrietta Brealey

The Women Entrepreneurs Pitch Competition will see female entrepreneurs secure the opportunity to showcase their business to the likes of Mercia Asset Management, Midven and SFC Capital.

As well as being able to directly pitch their business to those actively looking to invest in local businesses, one firm will be named as the panel’s ‘One to Watch’ and winner of the competition.

The event is taking place at a Birmingham city centre venue on December 7.

To qualify to pitch to the panel, businesses must be female founded or co-founded and demonstrate clear growth potential.

Those interested in pitching can do so through the expression of interest link by November 10 at greaterbirminghamchambers.com/event-calendar/women-entrepreneurs-pitch-competition.html

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of GBCC, said: “We are delighted to be launching this competition with NatWest and the British Business Bank.

“We look forward to leveraging the networks and knowledge of our expert team and partners to bridge the gap between women entrepreneurs and investors looking to work with high potential businesses in the region.

“For ambitious female founders in the region, this is a fantastic opportunity to pitch to investors both on the panel and in the audience as well as grow your profile and network.

“As a member of the NatWest Women In Business Taskforce for the region, I’m proud to be working with fellow advocates for female entrepreneurship in making this event possible.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

