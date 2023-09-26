Notification Settings

Audit success is game changer for group

By John Corser
Published:

Automotive engineering and manufacturing business, Avon Group is set for significant new business growth after successfully completing a rigorous supplier audit from Bentley Motors.

AER Stafford
AER Stafford

The automotive division of the group – AER Stafford, based in Norton Canes – has invested heavily in new manufacturing equipment, quality monitoring procedures and staff training to enable them to satisfy the demanding standards set by Bentley – one of the world’s outstanding luxury automotive brands.

The successful audit outcome will not only open doors to contracts from Bentley but potentially to other major original equipment manufacturers in the Volkswagen Group, of which Bentley are a member.

Charles Bamford, managing director of AER Stafford, said: “This is an absolute game changer for our business.

“Whilst we already work with many leading automotive original equipment manufacturers, to be an approved supplier to Bentley and to the wider VW group is a huge endorsement of our commitment to the highest manufacturing standards and quality of service.

“We are also really excited to be working with Bentley to support them in their mission to become the most sustainable luxury automotive brand in the world.”

Avon Group works with many high-performance vehicle manufacturers to develop and manufacture a range of components that reduce noise, heat, and weight in vehicles.

Their products enable manufacturers to improve fuel efficiency, increase electric range and vehicle comfort as well as meeting increasingly demanding environmental standards.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

