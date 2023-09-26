Audit success is game changer for group

AER Stafford

The automotive division of the group – AER Stafford, based in Norton Canes – has invested heavily in new manufacturing equipment, quality monitoring procedures and staff training to enable them to satisfy the demanding standards set by Bentley – one of the world’s outstanding luxury automotive brands.

The successful audit outcome will not only open doors to contracts from Bentley but potentially to other major original equipment manufacturers in the Volkswagen Group, of which Bentley are a member.

Charles Bamford, managing director of AER Stafford, said: “This is an absolute game changer for our business.

“Whilst we already work with many leading automotive original equipment manufacturers, to be an approved supplier to Bentley and to the wider VW group is a huge endorsement of our commitment to the highest manufacturing standards and quality of service.

“We are also really excited to be working with Bentley to support them in their mission to become the most sustainable luxury automotive brand in the world.”

Avon Group works with many high-performance vehicle manufacturers to develop and manufacture a range of components that reduce noise, heat, and weight in vehicles.