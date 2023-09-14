Pallet-Track appoints new chief executive

Stuart Godman

Stuart Godman brings more than 30 years of logistics sector knowledge to the Ettingshall-based business, having previously held senior positions at Absolutely, Connect Group, DX Group, Target Express and TNT Express.

Mr Godman will replace Caroline Green who is stepping down from the role following two-and-a-half years in the driving seat.

His primary focus will be delivering next level growth for the network as it prepares to enter its 20th year in business.

He said: “I am delighted to have joined Pallet-Track to lead the business into a new era of growth.

“The company is already a renowned name in the sector, but we have further ambitions to grow the brand, adopt new technologies and increase service levels for our valued shareholder member network.”

Tony Rieger, chairman at Pallet-Track, said: “We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Godman to the role of CEO and with his extensive background in the logistics and transport industry, and with sustainability and technology high on customers agenda, his experience and knowledge in these areas will be invaluable as we continue to future-proof the business.

“We would like to thank Caroline for all her achievements especially steering the network through some challenging times during the covid-impacted period, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

“During her tenure at Pallet-Track, Caroline has made a significant contribution to improving the network and leaves the business in a much stronger place to continue its growth journey.”