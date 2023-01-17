Senior appointments set to drive long-term Pallet-Track growth

Pallet-Track CEO Caroline Green with Tom Feeney, Lee Chambers and Carl Jones

The Wolverhampton-based pallet network has appointed Tom Feeney as chief operating and financial officer and Lee Chambers as chief commercial officer to lead its long-term growth strategy.

The new appointments come as long-time commercial director, Carl Jones, who founded Pallet-Track alongside Nigel Parkes in 2002, prepares to exit the business.

Caroline Green, chief executive at Pallet-Track, said: “We are developing a strong leadership team with the skills and vision to guide us into a new era and are delighted to welcome Tom and Lee to the business.

“Carl’s leadership has been instrumental in the success of Pallet-Track, putting our partners at the very heart of the business to build a member-centric network.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Carl for his dedication and hard work over the last 20 years and for putting us in the strongest position for future success.”

COFO Tom brings extensive experience to the role, having worked in senior finance roles for large blue-chip companies for more than 15 years, including G4S, Capita and Rentokil Initial.

Tom, who is a CIMA qualified accountant, will focus on improving efficiencies across the network to future-proof the business as it grows.

His skills and experience lie in large complex service-driven businesses that have achieved the rapid expansion of multi-million-pound contracts and implementing fast-paced change.

Tom said: “Pallet-Track has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years, and now my role is to support the business to continue to build on this success to deliver its future goals.

“Simplifying processes to improve efficiency is the starting point and the key to delivering growth for our network.

“While we are delivering high quality service for our members and customers, we want to further improve our service proposition to further exceed expectations. We will continue to invest in our hub, our technology and our people.

“The year ahead is somewhat uncertain due to the economy, but the foundations we lay over the next 12 months will provide us with the best team and best processes to facilitate growth in the future.”

CCO Lee also brings a wealth of knowledge to Pallet-Track, having worked in the logistics industry for over 20 years for major industry players, including EVRi, Night Freight/DX and Unipart.

His key achievements include developing innovative sustainable final mile solutions and managing huge volume uplift for just-in-time NHS supply chains during the height of the pandemic.

Lee said: “Growth is number one on the agenda, so we need to ensure we are building an agile business with the infrastructure to support sustained growth and the resilience to overcome industry challenges.

“Customer buying cycles are increasingly focused on sustainability, so this is a key area of interest for me and one I will be looking to develop a road map for in the future.

“The longevity of Pallet-Track’s members is testament to the people at its heart and I look forward to being part of an organisation where everyone is passionate about what they do.”

Caroline adds: “Having Tom and Lee onboard puts Pallet-Track in an incredibly strong position for the year ahead.

“I believe Tom’s experience being from a non-logistics background will bring a fresh perspective to the network, while Lee’s in-depth sector knowledge and ability to deliver first-class service at scale will be of huge value as we grow.”